Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath, SD

26 SD FFA Agri-scientists Advance to National Competition

tsln.com
 5 days ago

(Bath, SD) – The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

www.tsln.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, SD
City
Montrose, SD
City
Bath, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#National Competition#Ffa#Animal Systems#Doland#Mccook Central Ffa#Faith Montreal#Division 2#Milbank#The Sd Ffa Foundation#Salem Veterinary Service#Detye Vet Supply#Fall River Feedyard#Buffalo Ranch Supply#Ducks Unlimited#Dry Creek Farm Ranch#Proag Engineering Inc#Next Level Ag#The First National Bank#Meyerink Farm Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy