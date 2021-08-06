COVID-19 vaccination clinic held in Spring Lake Heights
By Sanne Young



SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Elementary School on Route 71 was the site of a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, open to the public, on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “It went very, very well. We had 38 people registered and we actually had 38 vaccinated,” said Peg Huie, who is a vulnerable population outreach coordinator [VPOC] for the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission No. 1, which sponsored the clinic. Those who got the shot were a mix of students and adults, including senior citizens, Ms. Huie said.
MANASQUAN — The borough’s annual Big Sea Day celebration took place on Saturday, Aug. 7 and included a wide array of activities for residents and visitors of all ages. The events included a surf competition sponsored by the Manasquan High School surf team parents group and the competition was held at Inlet Beach on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.
BAY HEAD — Centennial Park was quacking as children, parents, and most importantly, rubber ducks, enjoyed the summer weather. The 2021 Bay Head Duck Derby, hosted by The Coastal Cottage, donated all proceeds to Bay Head Elementary for the start of the school year. Participants were invited to purchase a...
SPRING LAKE — The borough council Tuesday night discussed the drafting of a new ordinance to ban the practice of private swimming pool rentals by Spring Lake homeowners. Councilman Robert Drasheff presented the idea, noting that the practice has become a concern in some other shore towns, specifically Toms River and Jackson, both of which have enacted ordinances to prevent residents from renting out their pool for hourly fees to others.
SPRING LAKE — Joe Valentino, owner of Joe’s Deli, hosted an event Thursday night at the Breakers bringing together people who have not been able to see each other due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Valentino, who organized the event with his friends Rich Aljian and Ed Kologi, said the...
BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library won’t withdraw from the Monmouth County Library System, after all, negating the need for a public vote on the matter in November. After several meetings over the summer with county library officials, the Brielle Community Library Association Board of Trustees unanimously decided to continue the borough’s shared-service arrangement with the county, the trustees announced in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday night is pizza night at Leggett’s with a large pie and pitcher at a special price from noon to midnight!. We stack ‘em high at Bing’s, like this pork roll (award-winning), bacon, sausage, egg and cheese. What a way to start the day!. MARIGOLD MARKET & CAFÉ. 2003 Route...
Sherrie Stevens Kulaszewski, 50, of Spring Lake, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Friday, July 30, 2021. Sherrie was born on January 2, 1971, in Neptune to her loving parents Elaine and Walter. Sherrie grew up in Wall, and graduated Wall High School in 1989. Sherrie then attended...
Barbara J. Drozd Griggs, 78, of Lakewood, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Born in Bayonne to the late Roman and Anna Drozd, she was raised there and lived in Point Pleasant for nearly fifty years until moving to Lakewood. Barbara was a graduate of...
Michael Nicusanti, 57, of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away on July 30 at Ocean County Medical Center in Brick. Michael worked as a sales representative for B&A Associates in Woodbridge for the past nine and a half years. He was born in Paterson and raised in West Paterson and lived.
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean Medical Center in Brick will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15, according to CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, Bob Garrett. The hospital requires all members of the staff, including volunteers, to receive at least one dose of a vaccine of their...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council met on July 27 to approve grants and roadway ordinances affecting Gannett Drive, Folsom Drive and Mandalay Road. One grant, for the Drum Point Sports Complex of up to $200,000, was applied for by the council after a lightning storm caused electrical damage at the sports complex. The emergency appropriation will be in the 2022 municipal budget, according to Council President Lisa Crate.
MANASQUAN — The annual Fireman’s Fair presented by Volunteer Engine Co. 2 returned to Manasquan on Tuesday night, kicking off five nights of fun with First Responders Night and a parade of firetrucks down Main Street. The fair, held at Mallard Park, is open to residents and visitors from 6...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Summonses were issued by the Brick Marine Unit for 24 maritime violations at F-Cove on a recent weekend, including for careless operation, wake zone violations and registration and licensing issues, according to the Brick Police Department. Police presence was increased around the F-Cove over the weekend of...
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — James S. McCarthy, president of the Spring Lake Heights board of education, has resigned after serving more than 11 years on the board. “I decided not to run [for reelection]. We have a major project starting in September, and for me to leave that project in the first three months and walk away does not make sense, so I will allow my board members, whom I have confidence in, to take over and possibly appoint someone and move on after the election in November,” Mr. McCarthy said after announcing his resignation, effective July 27, at the Monday, July 26, school board meeting.
BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Planning Board on Monday denied the Shoppers Village application during a virtual meeting participated in by more than 100 people. During the final hearing for the application by Atlantic Pier Co., Inc. the board heard from residents who were adamant in their opposition to the proposed three-story structure, which would have included four commercial rental units, a ground-floor parking area and one apartment on the upper level.
John G. LaSpina [Johnny Babes], 81, of Metedeconk, Brick, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 after a seven-month battle with liver cancer. Born and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark to the late Thomas and Josephine LaSpina where he lived until moving to the Point Pleasant area in 1965 to start his.
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A petition created on change.org by residents of Brick Township to prevent 62 homes from being built on a wooded area between Drum Point and Mantoloking Road has garnered over their initial goal of 5,000 signatures as of July 22. The nearly 32-acre parcel belongs to the...
BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Municipal Authority hosted a webinar with speakers from Brick Utilities and the Barnegat Bay Partnership to educate the public about ollas, an ancient gardening technique used to conserve water and effectively grow plants. Shari Kondrup of Brick Utilities and Karen Walzer of the Barnegat...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The new playground at Pleasure Park was officially opened by borough officials on Friday, July 16. “The park equipment that was replaced was 20-plus years old and had some broken pieces. Given the age of it, and replacement parts not an option, we decided to replace it in its entirety,” Borough Administrator Christine Riehl told The Ocean Star.
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough is taking a step forward in its plan to improve Bicentennial-Ocean Road Park, using grant money for a project that is to include tennis court resurfacing, ballfield improvements, handicap access work and for a sprinkler system. At its meeting Monday night, the borough council...
