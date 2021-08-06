Win a Moody Garden’s Family-Four Pack

Prize: A handpicked selection of our Plant Therapist’s favorite houseplants, plant care accessories, and more. Hilton Carter, aka the Plant Therapist, is our go-to expert when it comes to learning how to help houseplants live their happiest, healthiest lives. And besides knowing all about the best ways to care for your plant friends, he’s got a sharp eye for picking out stylish pots, plant care accessories, and even complementary decor to make your indoor green spaces the best they can be. For this giveaway, he chose a few of his favorite things from Greendigs, a fantastic source for pre-potted plants and everything you need to care for them, all delivered right to your door. It’s the brand’s first birthday, and we thought the best way to celebrate is to give you the gift of plants to grow your design and style.