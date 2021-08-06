State cites MARTA safety issues; MARTA blasts investigation
Safety concerns at MARTA have sparked a dispute between two of Georgia’s largest transportation agencies. A recent Georgia Department of Transportation investigation found MARTA violated numerous safety rules. Among other things, the investigation found MARTA has not effectively implemented safety monitoring in the wake of a contractor’s death in 2018 and has allowed safety officers — who investigate accidents, inspect facilities and help ensure the safety of employees and the public — to work around the clock without required breaks.www.ajc.com
