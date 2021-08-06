Cancel
Fulton County, GA

State cites MARTA safety issues; MARTA blasts investigation

By David Wickert
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Safety concerns at MARTA have sparked a dispute between two of Georgia’s largest transportation agencies. A recent Georgia Department of Transportation investigation found MARTA violated numerous safety rules. Among other things, the investigation found MARTA has not effectively implemented safety monitoring in the wake of a contractor’s death in 2018 and has allowed safety officers — who investigate accidents, inspect facilities and help ensure the safety of employees and the public — to work around the clock without required breaks.

