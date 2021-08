THE LEAVES BENEATH OUR SHOES? It's one of the stunning sights of September, if you happen to be in a place that is known for its colorful foliage. But if you're in wine country when the ninth month arrives, and local vineyards begin lining up the wooden barrels and spigots, you can expect to see something rather different beneath people's feet. For the coming of autumn means that grape stomps will soon rev up at a number of winemakers, the sort of squishy celebrations that make for memorable photo opps and more than a couple of amusing anecdotes for those game enough to participate.