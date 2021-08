Prices dipped in early June to $210 so traders should have been stopped out. How do the charts look now asked one Real Money subscriber?. In this daily bar chart of OKTA, below, we can see that prices have been trading around the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weakening since late July and tells me that sellers of OKTA are being more aggressive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is just above the zero-line and pointed lower.