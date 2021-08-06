Letter: Work together with law enforcement

Lee Hemen in his letter (The Reflector, June 30, 2021) reflects a popular view that Democrats are pro-crime while Republicans are the party of law and order, but this view does not fit with the facts. Recent data from the FBI lists firearm deaths per 100,000 people by state for 2019-2020. Of the 10 highest states in number of firearm deaths, nine are Republican. Of the 10 lowest, nine are Democrat. Your chance of being killed by a firearm is roughly four times greater in one of those Republican states than one of those Democrat states. Looking at a broader picture of violent crime for 2019 of the 10 most violent states, seven are Republican, two are Democrat and one is a swing state. Of the 10 least violent states, six are Democrat, three are Republican and one is a swing state. The facts speak: You are safer living in a Democrat state than a Republican state. So, why are the Republicans considered the party of law and order?