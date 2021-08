The U.S. Coast Guard and the Air and Army National Guards are prepping for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines when the time comes, service officials said Tuesday. The Coast Guard, under the Department of Homeland Security, has been following the Pentagon's joint forces vaccination effort since it began last year and will "implement mandatory vaccination for its military personnel when authorized or directed [by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin]," according to Coast Guard spokeswoman Lt.j.g. Sondra-Kay Kneen.