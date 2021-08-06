Here’s Why Women Like to Hang Old Windows on Walls

If you're looking to spruce up your space with photos, curtains, or some other wall decorations but aren't sure where to start, we're here to help. Hanging pictures on a wall isn't a one-nail-and-done affair—it may be tempting to stick a thumbtack in your wall but if you want to do the job right so that heavier objects are supported and secure, this is what you'll need to get it right. You need to think about what materials your walls are made of (plaster, drywall, brick) and choose the best hardware for the given material. Here are eleven things (and their corresponding anchors or fasteners) you'll need to turn your house into a cozier and more functional home whether it's with framed family photos, tapestries, or a new curtain set.