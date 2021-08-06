Cancel
Home & Garden

Here’s Why Women Like to Hang Old Windows on Walls

By Woody
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My wife found this old window at a garage sale in Richland and was thrilled about it all the way home. I asked what she wanted to do with it and all I could get out of her was, "I don't know yet." I mentioned to her that we have no broken windows at home and even if we did, that old piece of junk surely wouldn't fit. Then she said that once it's painted, she would need help hanging it. I may have tuned her out a little at that point because my man-brain was unable to process this information. I thought she said she wanted to "hang" it...hahahaha.

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

