Northwest Summer Music Festivals Are Back! Here’s A Guide Of What To Hear And How To Attend

By NWPB Music
nwpb.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidsummer Update! As of the beginning of August, the 2021 season of Northwest summer music festivals finds some fests concluded, some continuing, and some just getting underway. Some continue to stream past performances. Originally published June 26, 2021. Great musicians from all over the world love to gather in the...

NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
FestivalEssence

The Lovers & Friends Music Festival Is Back On

It’s a nostalgic dream come true. Remember the Lovers and Friends festival? It’s back and scheduled for 2022!. In February 2020, the internet exploded when news broke about Lovers & Friends, a hip-hop/R&B music festival that sounded like a nostalgic dream. It seemed to be a venture that would capitalize on the current love of 90’s and 2000’s sounds. Performers such as TLC, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and Saweetie appeared on the initial flyer. Since then, all modern acts have been removed from the lineup.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Brevard Music Center Continues Its Summer Festival

The Brevard Music Center Summer Festival celebrates the music of legendary film composer John Williams this Saturday, July 31, during a special performance of Hollywood Under the Stars: Featuring the Music of John Williams!. Richard Kaufman and the BMC Orchestra are set to play some of the most familiar and...
Festivalcityscenecolumbus.com

Jazz up your summer with the Heritage Music Festival

The 23rd annual Heritage Music Festival, widely dubbed the “Cradle of Jazz,” will offer two days of performances at Mayme Moore Park, 835 Mt. Vernon Ave., in August. The festival, hosted by the King Arts Complex, has one goal in mind: keeping the love for jazz, classical R&B, inspirational and blues alive.
Theater & DanceNYS Music

The Park Theater Announces “The Park Presents” 2021/22 Season

Beginning in September 2021, the Park Theater Foundation will begin its flagship series, “The Park Presents,” featuring a diverse lineup of national and international musicians from genres including folk, Americana, zydeco, jazz, classical and more. The Park Theater, located in Glens Falls, is known as the “newest premier venue” in...
Musicspokanepublicradio.org

Summer Festival Preview: Montana Baroque Music Festival

Summer music festivals, those great opportunities to experience favorite sounds and hear new potential favorites in relaxed settings and frequently outdoors, were an early casualty of the COVID pandemic. In 2020 performances were few and almost entirely virtual. 2021, however, is a year of resurrection and rebirth for these events that are an essential part of the art music world’s chemistry.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Festival kicks off summer music series

Several dozen concertgoers waited in lawn chairs and improvised seats as St. Paul and the Broken Bones kicked off the Festival at Sandpoint's summer music series on Thursday. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Festival at Sandpoint returned to Memorial Field on Thursday as the summer music series kicked off for its two-week run. Music lovers buzzed with excitement and couples, friends, and families rolled coolers and carried lawn chairs through the car lined streets.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will open its 23rd season with a free outdoor community concert featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, on the lawn behind the Fenimore Art Museum. The concert, entitled CSMF Musical Kaleidoscope and sponsored by NBT...
MusicBillboard

Billboard Explains: How Music Festivals Pick Their Lineups

Music festivals have exploded around the globe during the 21st century by bringing together a variety of artists for a multiple-day event of seemingly endless live performances. But how does a festival put together the perfect lineup of artists?. The latest episode of Billboard Explains unpacks the sometimes years-long process...
Beauty & Fashionabc27.com

How to decorate your car for a music festival

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although it’s by no means mandatory, decorating your car for a music festival can help you get into the spirit of the event before you leave. It also lets other festival-goers spot you while you’re on the road, fostering a spirit of camaraderie before you even arrive at the festival site.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

The ripple effect: Dance festival closes but new works continue on

Monday night’s “NOW: Premieres” concluded the Vail Dance Festival for the season, but the creative collaboration it generated continues on as dancers perform works, which debuted Monday night, throughout the nation. “New premieres is what the Vail Dance Festival is all about,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley...
Los Angeles, CAMiami Herald

160,000 music fans pour into SoCal’s Hard Summer festival in face of delta variant surge

LOS ANGELES — If music festivals are going to safely return this year, more fans should make appointments with Quynh Borkenhagen. Borkenhagen was the pharmacist running the free COVID-19 vaccine tent at this past weekend's Hard Summer festival at the NOS Event Center in San Bernadino. It was the first large-scale music festival to return to the Los Angeles area since the pandemic threw the concert industry into a year and a half of turmoil. Just a month ago, the sold-out hip-hop and EDM fest from Live Nation subsidiary Insomniac, which announced two-day attendance at 160,000, looked as if it would mark a triumphant return for SoCal's festival season.
Musicropeadope.com

Ropeadope Music & Arts Festival | Summer 2021

We return on the next Bandcamp day with a very special edition of the Ropeadope Music & Arts Festival. Kicking it off is a premier of the track Abide With Me from Paul Giess’s upcoming album, and a discussion with Paul and Drummer Matt Jernigan. Joe Alterman and the legend Ramsey Lewis join us for a session discussing Alterman’s live recording The Upside Of Down. We will have video premieres from several Ropeadope artists, and track premieres from fall releases, and Jason Miles will join us to read a chapter from his upcoming book. To cap it off, Weedie Braimah and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah will pop in for an in depth discussion of Weedie’s album The Hands Of Time. We will also announce some unique, limited edition vinyl offerings for all the collectors out there.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Here Is Your Texarkana Live Music Gig Guide

If you love live music from the acoustic duos to the awesome sounds of some classic rock and country from some great local bands. Whiskey River Country is Texarkana's spot for great country music and this weekend they will feature the sound of "The TonkyHonks" on Friday night. Crossites downtown...
MusicHyperallergic

Looking Back at the Misbegotten Woodstock ’99 Music Festival

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The 1999 revival of the Woodstock music festival is generally remembered in one of two ways: either as a cultural novelty (“Can you believe they tried to do another Woodstock on an Air Force base with a bunch of nu-metal and butt rock bands?”) or a teenybopper Apocalypse Now, representing the most violent and toxic impulses of the era, marred by rampant violence, arson, sexual assault, looting, and more. Garrett Price’s Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage — the first installment in HBO and The Ringer’s docuseries Music Box — falls squarely in the second camp, portraying the misbegotten and mismanaged festival as something like the Altamont of Generation X. In its lens, Woodstock ’99 was not merely a musical event that went tragically awry, but a defining allegory for the Y2K era and a harbinger of things to come.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Rock Island, ILPosted by
97X

Island Music in Rock Island This Weekend

If you love the relaxed feeling of island living, but can’t take the humidity, you’re in luck! The District of Rock Island will be hosting their annual reggae and steel drum music festival on Saturday, September 14th! In addition to live performances, guests can enjoy a tropical marketplace with Caribbean goods, savory grilled cuisine, and even and a 220’ zipline!

