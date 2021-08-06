6 Tips for Starting out as a Digital Nomad
You could work from a cubicle. Or you could work poolside in Bali. It’s easier than you might think. For remote workers seeking inspiration in new spaces, hopping from country to country with nothing but a laptop bag and a suitcase is the ultimate lifestyle hack. Known as “digital nomads,” these wandering workers often travel full-time while earning money part-time. Sounds pretty great, right? Well, that’s why I became one in 2018.www.afar.com
