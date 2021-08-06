6 Tips for Starting out as a Digital Nomad

“There is no greater wealth in this world than peace of mind.”. I am a digital marketer and often intrigued by the effects of social media on our minds and life. After studying various reports and analyzing them on myself, I wasn’t really surprised by the magnitude of the impact. In my childhood, I spent a LOT of time listening to music on my walkman (you know the one that played music with cassettes) and the music would instantly take me to another world and provide a great break from the stress of exams and homework. And now I find not just myself but almost everyone CONSUMED in their phones or other screens, constantly looking at them through the day be it at work or while with friends and family. But it doesn’t feel like a break away from stress anymore.