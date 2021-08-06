New year, new beginnings
The 2021-22 school year starts next week. Beginnings are an opportunity to reflect on lessons from the past and build upon them for a new future. Our motto for this year is PVUSD C.A.R.E.S! The “C.A.R.E.S.” portion stands for: Connect, Accelerate, Recover, Enrich and Succeed. By focusing on the whole child, whole family and whole community, this motto reflects our understanding that while our students are our focus, they are connected to the world around them. What affects students’ families and communities affects them as well.pajaronian.com
