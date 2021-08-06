New year, new beginnings

Editor’s note: The following is a message to Black Oak Mine Unified School District families from Superintendent Jeremy Meyers. We hope that you and yours are having a fun and relaxing summer. We hope that you’ve been able to take at least some time to enjoy time with family. For a ton of reasons, most of which you are already aware, it has been a very busy summer for Black Oak Mine Unified School District. Amidst the almost constant change and sometimes confusing guidance, we are preparing for an exceptional start to the school year. As such, there are a few things to update.