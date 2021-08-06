Bur oak tree planted for Ralph Erdrich in Wahpeton

Family members and friends of the late Ralph Erdrich gathered Thursday, Aug. 5 in Wahpeton for events including a Celebration of Life and the city’s Arbor Day ceremony. Erdrich, who died in January at age 95, was known for everything including being a “Johnny Appleseed,” planting fruit trees in many towns. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and honorary family members helped plant a bur oak tree north of the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park. The planting was attended by many, including Ralph’s wife of 67 years, Rita.