From crows feet to smile lines, all of us will notice signs of aging in our faces at some point in our lives. But an area of aging that goes a little more unnoticed is our teeth, and New York and Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Victoria Veytsman, DDS says that an aging smile can tack on more years than any other area of the face. Ahead, Dr. Veytsman explains the ins and outs of anti-aging dentistry and how a certain smile makeover can be the answer we’ve been searching for.