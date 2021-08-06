Cancel
Greece Fires Claim First Deaths As Pressure Builds On Turkey

By Will VASSILOPOULOS with Athens, Istanbul bureaus
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFires raging in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday during a heatwave that officials said had turned the country into a "powder keg", while devastating blazes in neighbouring Turkey piled pressure on its government. Greece and Turkey have been fighting devastating fires for days with the region suffering...

