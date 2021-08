With NFL training camps now underway, owners will be monitoring all of the 2021 Fantasy football injuries to see their severity and whether they will affect a player's regular-season status. We've already seen Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce and Marquise Brown leave practices due to what are believed to be minor ailments, but try telling that to owners who already took them with their 2021 Fantasy football picks. Any lingering injuries could affect a player's position in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.