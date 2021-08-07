Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brazil's Bolsonaro fans judiciary flames, calls top judge 'son of a whore'

By Anthony Boadle
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3Dv6_0bK5muTG00
President of Brazil's Senate Rodrigo Pacheco looks on during a news conference after the meeting of the National COVID-19 Coordinator to combat the pandemics, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ignored calls to drop his feud with the Supreme Court on Friday and called one of its justices a "son of a whore," amid rising tensions over his unfounded claims the nation's voting system is vulnerable to fraud.

Speaking to supporters in southern Brazil, he insulted Luis Roberto Barroso, the top court justice who also heads the Supreme Electoral Court. The insult was uttered during a live broadcast shared on Bolsonaro's Facebook account but later deleted. Copies continue to be shared on social media.

Justice Barroso, speaking at a forum on electoral systems after the comments, said that if his actions were causing such a nuisance, it was a sign he was doing his job properly.

Bolsonaro has railed for weeks against the electronic urns used in Brazil and pushed for the adoption of printed receipts that can be counted if any election result is disputed.

Critics say Bolsonaro, like former U.S. President Donald Trump, is sowing doubts in case he loses next year's presidential election. He has threatened not to accept the result if the system is not changed.

With his popularity falling after overseeing the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, opinion polls show Bolsonaro trails former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, though neither of them has officially announced they will run.

Earlier this week the Supreme Court approved an investigation into the president's unfounded accusations about voter fraud.

On Thursday, in Bolsonaro's worst set-back in Congress since taking office in 2019, a lower house committee voted to shelve a constitutional amendment he has been pushing that would have adopted printed ballots. read more

Speaker Arthur Lira, however, said on Friday he would put the controversial amendment to the plenary despite the committee defeat. He explained the decision saying that a quick resolution was preferable because political tensions over the issue are holding up the country's legislative agenda.

The proposal is not expected to clear the lower chamber where constitutional amendments need three-fifths of the votes.

Earlier on Friday, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco criticized Bolsonaro for his attacks on the Supreme Court and offered to mediate, saying the president's insults against Barroso were unacceptable.

Pacheco said Bolsonaro must respect the results of next year's election even if he fails to change the all-electronic voting system - which the president groundlessly claims is vulnerable to tampering.

"Any threat, however slight, to this democracy will be promptly rejected by the Senate," Pacheco said in a GloboNews television interview.

The Senate head said anyone advocating a "democratic retreat" or the suspension of next year's elections would be seen as an "enemy of the nation."

"I think a majority in Congress at this moment want to maintain the electronic voting system," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whore#Opinion Polls#Southern Brazil#Brasilia#The Supreme Court#Senate#Globonews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Brazil
Related
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Brazil Military Parade at Presidential Palace Rattles Politicians

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's armed forces put on an unusual display of military hardware for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, ahead of a likely setback in Congress for his plans to alter the country's voting system. Politicians of all stripes called the parade of navy tanks, armored personnel carriers...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro holds another maskless rally

Mexico City — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rode maskless through the capital Brasilia on Sunday during a motorcycle rally. Hundreds of supporters joined him on the ride through the capital and surrounding area and most also did not wear masks, according to local media. It came after Bolsonaro held a...
Public Healthcapradio.org

A Televised Inquiry Examines Brazil's Handling Of The Pandemic

AMILTON GOMES DE PAULA: (Speaking Portuguese). PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: This is an evangelical pastor and businessman. His name is the Reverend Amilton Gomes de Paula. De Paula is appearing live on TV before a Brazilian Senate committee investigating the government's pandemic response. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED SENATOR: (Speaking Portuguese).
AdvocacyNPR

Bikers Rally In Southern Brazil In Support Of President Bolsonaro

Brazil's embattled president Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Florianopolis in southern Brazil, to lead a parade of supporters on motorcycles. (SOUNDBITE OF MOTORBIKES REVVING) This is the scene this weekend in the southern city of Florianopolis in Brazil, many thousands of motorbikes streaming through town, led by the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. What were they all doing there? NPR's Philip Reeves is there and joins us now to tell us more. Hello.
PoliticsConnecticut Post

Brazil's chief justice nixes peace talks with Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court's chief justice said Thursday he cancelled a meeting that had been intended to mollify President Jair Bolsonaro and avert institutional crisis after the far-right leader continued railing against the court's justices. Analysts said justice's decision to scrap the sit-down between himself, Bolsonaro...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Voting change sought by Brazil's Bolsonaro defeated in Congress

BRASILIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A Brazilian congressional committee on Thursday voted against a constitutional amendment to adopt printed ballots, in a major defeat for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The 34-member committee voted 23 to 11 to shelve the amendment that Bolsonaro had advocated for weeks, claiming the country's electronic...
Politicswtaq.com

Brazil Senate head criticizes Bolsonaro for attacking Supreme Court

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco criticized President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday for his attacks on the Supreme Court and defended the country’s voting system that the far-right leader has sought to discredit. Pacheco said Bolsonaro must respect the results of next year’s election even if he fails...
Politicsmanisteenews.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro gives govt's 'soul' to centrist bloc

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro swore in his new chief-of-staff Wednesday in a move to shore up congressional support for legislation, and also seen as aimed at stifling an impeachment push and scoring votes in Brazil's poorer northeast region. After Bolsonaro tapped Sen. Ciro Nogueira to occupy...
Advocacywkzo.com

Bolsonaro’s new chief of staff says will fight hunger and poverty in Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming presidential chief of staff Ciro Nogueira said on Wednesday that the government will launch an ambitious social program to fight hunger and poverty ahead of next year’s elections. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will increase the popular Bolsa Familia welfare plan that benefits...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Rages Against Probe, Threatens to Act Beyond Constitution

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday raged against a Supreme Court investigation into his conduct and threatened to respond outside the limits of the constitution, escalating the clash between the far-right leader and the judiciary. Bolsonaro's comments came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes...
AgricultureWNMT AM 650

Bolsonaro’s ‘land grab’ bill passes Brazil’s lower house

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a land bill on Tuesday that is backed by the country’s powerful farm sector but that environmentalists say will contribute to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. The bill allows squatters on public land to more easily receive deeds to their properties...
Presidential ElectionInternational Business Times

Brazil's Electoral Court To Probe Bolsonaro For Attacking Voting System

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court announced Monday it will investigate far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his constant and baseless attacks on the country's electronic voting system. The country's highest electoral body also agreed to ask the Supreme Federal Court to investigate the president for spreading misinformation during a Facebook Live event...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bolsonaro backers push for change to Brazil's voting system

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Government supporters rallied in several Brazilian cities on Sunday to call for changes in the country's electronic voting system, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro says is not trustworthy. Bolsonaro has increasingly insisted on the adoption of printed ballots that can be audited, a mixed system...
Public HealthPosted by
The Intercept

“Worst of Brazil”: Covid-19 Vaccine Corruption Implicates Top Bolsonaro Allies

Brazil’s failure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and promptly purchase vaccines has largely been attributed to ideology — the economic libertarianism and anti-science stances of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. As a steady stream of revelations of multimillion-dollar kickback schemes in vaccine purchases emerges, however, another possible motive is emerging: maximizing profit.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says oil company Petrobras will pay for free LPG

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday evening that state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras, has 3 billion reais ($575.5 million) to fund free LPG bottles to low-income people that cannot afford them. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottles are used for cooking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy