State Health Chief Doubles Down Supporting Vaccine
(AP Photo/Bikas Das, File) Despite some breakthrough cases, Illinois’ top health chief Ngozi Ezike says the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19. She adds getting the shot can make a huge difference when it comes to the severity of infection, even against the Delta variant. As of Wednesday, there have been 714 breakthrough hospitalizations and 180 deaths. That is out of the more than six million vaccinated Illinoisans.www.wjol.com
