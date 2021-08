You don’t have to hang around Google too long to find columns indicating that Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson is one of the bigger names to appear on the roster bubble. The Browns have a new, shiny rookie in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, in addition to second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips expected to take a big step forward in year two. Factor in veteran Malcom Smith and third-year back Sione Takitaki, and you could see how how one might think Wilson’s on the timer.