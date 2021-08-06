Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Look: Isaac Bruce, Hall of Famers take huge group photo in Canton

By Cameron DaSilva
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGrTo_0bK5jmPD00

Isaac Bruce is getting ready for a big week in Canton as he’ll take part in the enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, entering as a member of the Class of 2020. The festivities will take place on Saturday, with each member of the class giving a speech and being recognized by those in attendance.

The Rams legend is already in Canton prepping for the memorable day and on Friday, members of the Hall of Fame took a huge group photo with those who will be enshrined this weekend – including the 2021 class, as well.

Take a look at the photo below and see if you can spot any other Rams greats.

The class of 2020’s enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Big Week#American Football#Hall Of Famers#The Hall Of Fame#Profootballhof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Rams receiver Isaac Bruce enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. When you are a wide receiver contemporary of Jerry Rice, measuring up can be difficult. Almost impossible. Isaac Bruce was the closest thing to Rice, considered the greatest pass catcher in NFL history....
NFLi70sports.com

Isaac Bruce, Jimbo Covert both to be inducted in the Football Hall of Fame this weekend

(Undated) — Isaac Bruce is finally entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former St. Louis Ram receiver will be inducted tomorrow in Canton, Ohio as a member of the centennial class of 2020. Last year’s induction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-time Pro-Bowler was the leading wide receiver of “The Greatest Show on Turf”. Bruce helped the 1999 St. Louis Rams win the Super Bowl.
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Hall of Fame journey for Rams’ Isaac Bruce started with a few experiences in L.A.

Statistically, it was only a blip. During his rookie NFL season, Isaac Bruce caught 21 passes for the Los Angeles Rams. Bruce would go on to catch more than 1,000 passes during a 16-year career mainly spent starring for the Rams in St. Louis. But the city of Los Angeles played a pivotal role in Bruce’s development into one of the league’s top receivers and an offense known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”
NFLYardbarker

Pro Football Hall of Fame Profile: WR Isaac Bruce

A vital part in the "Greatest Show on Turf," Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame career consists of 14 seasons with the Rams, including an essential part in the team's only Super Bowl victory. Known for his detailed route-running and immense professionalism, Bruce ranks 13th all-time in receptions and fifth in...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Check out Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame bust

Isaac Bruce is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being enshrined on Saturday night in Canton. The former Rams legend was a finalist four times in six years of eligibility, eventually earning his due by being voted in last year in the Class of 2020.
NFLallfans.co

Watch: Top 25 Plays of Isaac Bruce’s Career

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce reached certain milestones on a football field that very few pass-catchers have accomplished. Bruce retired as the Rams’ all-time leader in catches and receiving yards. He recorded 12 seasons in which he hauled in 50 or more catches and posted eight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
NFLwmcactionnews5.com

Isaac Bruce becomes first former U of M star enshrined in Canton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first for the University of Memphis and the NFL, the Tigers see their first player ever inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wide receiver Isaac Bruce dons the gold jacket at Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio. Bruce, who was the...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Looking back at Isaac Bruce and the greatest players of the Greatest Show on Turf

This weekend, Isaac Bruce will become the fourth member of the St. Louis Rams' high-scoring offense to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following running back Marshall Faulk (2011), left tackle Orlando Pace (2016) and quarterback Kurt Warner (2017). We back look at the greatest players at...
NFLsportsmediapass.com

WR Isaac Bruce Talks About HOF Induction

The 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee wide receiver, Isaac Bruce, talked to the media about his recent induction. Bruce played 13 seasons with the St. Louis Rams and 2 years with the San Francisco 49ers. Bruce ended his 13-year career with 91 touchdowns, 15,208 yards, and a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Isaac Bruce gets his gold Hall of Fame jacket

Isaac Bruce will take part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony on Saturday night as the Class of 2020 is officially inducted in Canton. The Rams legend waited a while to receive this honor, including an extra year due to the pandemic last year. On Friday night,...
NFLallfans.co

Rams Legend Isaac Bruce’s Next Dream: Own an NFL Team

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. He said many ‘thank yous’ throughout his induction speech, while also showing immense gratitude for the city of St. Louis, where he called home for 13 NFL seasons. According to Jim...
NFLPosted by
FOX2Now

TKO: Celebrating Isaac Bruce – new Hall of Famer

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes new Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce. The popular former St. Louis Rams wide receiver really enjoyed his induction this past weekend. Bruce invited anyone and everyone who he ever worked with during his Rams days. That included coaches and players sure, but also any employee behind the scenes was invited to celebrate with Bruce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy