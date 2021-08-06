Look: Isaac Bruce, Hall of Famers take huge group photo in Canton

Isaac Bruce is getting ready for a big week in Canton as he’ll take part in the enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, entering as a member of the Class of 2020. The festivities will take place on Saturday, with each member of the class giving a speech and being recognized by those in attendance.

The Rams legend is already in Canton prepping for the memorable day and on Friday, members of the Hall of Fame took a huge group photo with those who will be enshrined this weekend – including the 2021 class, as well.

Take a look at the photo below and see if you can spot any other Rams greats.

The class of 2020’s enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.