Two Belleview residents involved in fiery crash in which woman killed

Two Belleview residents were involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 that claimed a woman’s life. A 50-year-old Belleview man had been driving a pickup truck at 5:05 p.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 in Pasco County when a 65-year-old Vonore, Tenn. woman driving a southbound sport utility vehicle on the inside lane made a left turn into the median, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She turned into the path of the Belleview man’s pickup which struck the left side of her SUV.