Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon 'ready to roll' after injury-marred season

By Ben Baby
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon had plenty of reasons to smile on Friday. After missing the last 10 games of the 2020 season with an undisclosed foot injury, Mixon said he feels great as he prepares for his fifth year with the franchise. "Y'all see me running every...

