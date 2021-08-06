Nielsen’s: ‘Tomorrow War’ Tops ‘Luca’ And ‘Black Widow’
Meanwhile, Netflix’s much-buzzed-about Fear Street films have thus far registered comparatively low viewership figures. For a second week in a row, Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War was the most-watched movie according the Nielsen ratings. The Chris Pratt-led sci-fi adventure, about folks recruited by time travelers to fight a losing war against future-tense alien invaders, logged another 1.099 billion minutes. That rounds out to around, presuming beginning-to-end viewings another eight million households watching the 138-minute flick. Originally intended as a Paramount theatrical release, the Skydance flick was sold to Amazon for $200 million as the streamer positioned it as their big summer premiere. With 1.229 billion minutes over its “opening weekend” and a second-frame drop of just 15%, mission: accomplished.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0