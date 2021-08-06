Nielsen’s: ‘Tomorrow War’ Tops ‘Luca’ And ‘Black Widow’

We all knew that Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Marvel and Disney for the hybrid release of Black Widow was going to get ugly, but in about 24 hours, it has gotten very ugly. While the initial suit by Johansson didn't take any cheap shots and was pretty by the books in the sense that she really does appear to have a case. They said they would renegotiate if the release weren't theatrical, and they didn't. Disney went on to reply with the implication that Johansson wasn't taking the pandemic into account and really tried to spin it to make her look like a bad person. Now we have rumors flying around that Johansson could be the first of many major stars that could sue for breach of contract. CAA took particular issue with the statement from Disney and issued their own statement to Variety.