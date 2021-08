It was preseason, back in 2005. Patrick Vieira was the most dominant midfielder in the world: a gangly 6-foot-3 colossus, able to break up any attack that dares come near him and just as easily push play forward with the ball at his feet. His teammate Samuel Eto’o, meanwhile, had just started to make his case as the Vieira of strikers. He had the near-performative tenacity of a Duke point guard, but with world-class speed, top-tier strength, and elite ball control. At the time, Eto’o was coming off of his first season with Barcelona, where he’d scored 24 goals and led the Catalan club to their first La Liga title in six years.