New York City, NY

Shocking Video: Woman Gunned Down In Cold Blood On Brooklyn Street

By Dave Carlin
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking video shows the killing of woman on a Brooklyn street.

The shooting happened outside an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police say the woman just walked up and opened fire, but no one knows why. No arrests have been made.

On Friday, CBS2’s Dave Carlin talked with the victim’s mother.

“They’re killing me. Y’all killed my baby!” Delia Berry said.

(credit: NYPD)

Berry has not seen the shocking video of a blonde suspect who exits a double-parked white sedan and appears both casual and determined as she walks up to her unsuspecting victim, Delia Johnson, and raises her gun before executing the 42-year-old with a bullet to the back of her head.

The woman then gets back in the white SUV she arrived in and drives off.

“I never dreamed of losing any of my children to this kind of violence,” Berry said.

She said the daughter she named after herself had no enemies that her family knew of.

“Her community loved her and that’s real,” Berry said. “Delia didn’t care if you were down on your luck … and was hungry. She would feed you.”

The victim’s youngest sister also spoke out.

“She will give you the clothes right off of her back right there and then, no matter where you was. If you needed something, she would give it to you,” she said. “My sister did not deserve that.”

Family members said Johnson was lured to the spot where she died on Franklin Avenue at Prospect Place at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The apparent setup and ambush was a few blocks from the apartment building where she lived.

Johnson had been at a funeral earlier in the day and witnesses said the woman who killed her was there as well.

(credit: NYPD)

A vigil was expected to be held Friday night after Johnson’s daughter arrives In Brooklyn from Baltimore.

“I have a 17-year-old granddaughter and her mother is not here,” Berry said. “My granddaughter signed up for the Air Force, so when she finishes school next year that’s where she’s going. She’s going to be somebody.”

The grieving family issued two messages to the community. First, find the woman who pulled the trigger, and, second, “Stop the violence, because it’s too much,” Berry said.

Family members said the name of the suspect who they believe killed Johnson has been given to police, but that woman has not yet been located.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported, the stunning incident has added to growing concerns about the rise in gun violence gripping communities across the city.

Police have reassigned officers to hot-spot neighborhoods, confiscated more guns and initiated gang takedowns in the hopes of curbing the violent trend.

“Public safety is a shared responsibility, so, the police, we cannot do it without your help, so if you have any information, please contact us,” NYPD Cmdr. Jamiel Altaheri said.

In Corona, Queens, where brazen gunmen opened fire last week injuring 10 people , mostly innocent bystanders, there have been renewed calls for more information from the community as law enforcement joined advocates gathered for a peace march.

Organizations like Street Corner Resources are called to address the trauma left behind.

“They are looking around, you know, wondering if somebody is going to come back to shoot. They’re taking their kids and cowering over them, different than being comfortable walking to the store right down the block,” Street Corner Resources’ Isesha Sekou said.

Makeshift memorials, like one put in place for Johnson, only share a glimpse of the pain and anguish, as a community begins the process of saying goodbye.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas contributed to this report.

