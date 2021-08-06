Cancel
Texas State

East Texans Feel These Longview And Tyler Restaurants Should Come Back

By Lucky Larry
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 5 days ago
Nearly anyone in Longview or Tyler will agree that we are an 'eat out' kind of city. We have our favorites that we go to all the time, but those favorites don't always last. The joke is that there's a bank on every corner of East Texas and the same could be true for restaurants, they're everywhere. Unfortunately though they don't all survive. At one point in time the restaurant that failed, for some reason or another, was either your favorite or someone in your circle of friends' favorite and then at that point someone was left feeling devastated.

Tyler, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Let our Taste Buds Rejoice as a Big BBQ Event Stops in Tyler Soon

BBQ is a staple of anyone's diet in East Texas. Ribs, sausage, brisket, pulled pork, I am not apologizing for making you, or myself, hungry. So anytime there is a big event involving BBQ, we want to tell you about it (and be there ourselves). Texas Monthly is bringing their BBQFest to Tyler in October and our taste buds can't wait.
Tyler, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

A Texas Treasure Turns 71: My Top 3 Whataburger Orders

Despite the fact that some folks in Illinois not mostly own the company, and the fact that its starting to expand its reach outside of Texas, Whataburger is still 1000% Texan at its core....at least to us. While the rest of the country seems to misunderstand our love and obsession...
Whitehouse, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

A Texas Favorite Burger in Kansas City Thanks to Patrick Mahomes

Whataburger just turned 71 years old on August 8 with the anniversary of the first store being opened in Corpus Christi. Since that date, Whataburger expanded across Texas and into some of the surrounding Southern states. A couple of years ago, Whataburger began spreading their tasty burgers outside of the South. News has come in of some new stores opening thanks to an East Texas NFL superstar.
Posted by
101.5 KNUE

The 8 Best Places for Back-to-School Shopping in Tyler

It might as well be Christmas! Back-to-school is one of the most expensive times of the year for parents, with an average spend of $849 per child. Broadway Square Mall is offering freebies, and other Tyler stores have good deals too to give us an assist. Oh, MATH. Math is...
Longview, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

One Longview Chick-fil-A Location Has Temporarily Closed Their Dining Room

Here in East Texas our Chick-fil-A drive throughs are always full, and the dinning rooms are too -- that was until COVID and now staff shortages. So many businesses are experiencing staffing problems since the first wave of COVID swept through, and Chick-fil-A has been affected just as much. Today the Gilmer Road location in Longview announced they are being forced to shut down their dining room due to "staffing challenges."
Tyler, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

It’s Cool That Time & Temperature Phone Number In Tyler Still Works

I can't believe there is still a functioning number that you can call to get the time and temperature. What lead to this discovery was several of us were talking about a few articles I've written over the past few weeks. One was what Tyler looked like a decade ago as compared to today and another was what restaurants used to be in Tyler and Longview that we would like to see make a come back. That lead to others bringing up older things about Tyler and one was the phone number that you could call to get the time and temperature.
Texas StatePosted by
101.5 KNUE

Some Texas School Districts Are Ready To Battle Abbott Over Masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning local officials from instituting mask mandates and other restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The executive order from Governor Abbott includes school districts not being able to issue mask requirements. While Abbott's order is known by all school districts, it...
Tyler, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Texas College In Tyler Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Last week, I finally bit the bullet despite my own fears and got vaccinated against COVID-19. I share my reasons with you in an article that you can read more about here, but with COVID cases once again on the rise in East Texas and many hospitals reporting that the "Delta Variant" is doing damage to young people, the push to get more folks vaccinated is back on.
Texas StatePosted by
101.5 KNUE

VIDEO: Texas CVS Employee Fights Alleged Thief

I've worked retail before and one thing you hope for everyday when you go to work is that you don't get robbed and that you have to deal with shoplifters. Some folks steal out of necessity and others steal out of greed but one thing I gotta say I don't like is when the employee tries to be a hero against all advice to the counter.
Tyler, TXPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Riding In The Car Is Just One Of Maggie’s Favorite Things To Do

I do believe just about every dog loves to go for rides in the car, but there are just some that enjoy it more than others and Maggie is one of those dogs!. Maggie is an all around wonderful dog. Gayle Helms of Pets Fur People says she enjoys children, other dogs and even cats. That's a plus, if you've got cats in the house already. Maggie is around six years old and weighs about fifty pounds. In addition to being house trained already, Maggie knows some basic commands, she's a smart girl. She is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and she's has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

