Detmers (0-1) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Athletics on Sunday. Detmers made it through his first two innings with the Angels without giving up a run before allowing a five-run fifth inning. He surrendered a pair of home runs to Matt Olson and Yan Gomes. The 22-year-old had a 3.15 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 60 innings between two minor league teams. It is unknown whether he will have a long-term spot in the starting rotation.