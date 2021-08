Raise your hand if you take birth control pills and constantly have the flimsy lil packets they come in laying around everywhere and anywhere because it doesn't have a proper home. Yep, I feel ya. This was me AS HELL before I jumped into the IUD life. But my point is having your BC in a proper case will not only keep them in a more secure and organized place, but it'll also add a layer of privacy. And believe me, you're definitely not alone if you've ever felt awk or uncomfy taking your pill when you're out and about. (With that I say, normalize taking contraceptive pills wherever!!)