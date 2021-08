The community is invited to pay respects for Jacob Dindinger, the EMT killed in the July 18 shooting spree in Tucson, on Monday, Aug. 9. The funeral, which will be open to the public, will be held at Adair Funeral Home, 8090 N. Northern Ave. A memorial procession will begin at 10:20 a.m. The procession will start at the funeral home and end at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.