Browns sign RB Corey Taylor
The Browns have signed RB Corey Taylor and waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation. Taylor (5'10, 219 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Tulsa. Throughout his career with the Golden Hurricanes, he appeared in 39 career games, starting four. Taylor's collegiate numbers included 441 rushing attempts for 2,034 yards and 26 touchdowns, which tied for fifth place on the school's career touchdown rushing list. Taylor hails from Tulsa, Okla. and will wear No. 37.www.clevelandbrowns.com
