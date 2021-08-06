Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns sign RB Corey Taylor

clevelandbrowns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns have signed RB Corey Taylor and waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation. Taylor (5'10, 219 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Tulsa. Throughout his career with the Golden Hurricanes, he appeared in 39 career games, starting four. Taylor's collegiate numbers included 441 rushing attempts for 2,034 yards and 26 touchdowns, which tied for fifth place on the school's career touchdown rushing list. Taylor hails from Tulsa, Okla. and will wear No. 37.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Hurricanes#American Football#Rb Tre Harbison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots sign a familiar face, release RB

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to the roster on Tuesday. The team announced it has signed defensive back Malik Gant, who originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall in 2019. The 24-year-old spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury in the Patriots' preseason finale vs. the New York Giants. He was released the following summer.
NFLFanSided

Browns: Jordan Ta’amu is a long term answer for Cleveland at QB

Jordan Ta’amu could be a long-term backup QB option for the Browns. Jordan Ta’amu was foolishly cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in May and the Browns would be equally as foolish if they don’t snatch up the young quarterback. Easily a name that the new XFL should be chomping at the bit for, Ta’amu was in Cleveland on Tuesday with a group of other players vying for a spot with the Browns. Ta’amu, who made a name for himself in Hawaii as a high schooler before ending up in Ole Miss during the Matt Luke Era, is an incredible talent who has shown to be capable of highlight reel plays.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Add Depth By Signing Veteran RB

With 2021 NFL training camp in full swing, the Atlanta Falcons are still looking for ways to upgrade their roster. At the running back position, Atlanta could use more competition. That led to the signing of former Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman. Foreman was drafted with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Sign RB Pete Guerriero On Sunday

With a few running backs banged up and unable to practice this week the Pittsburgh Steelers added another one to their roster on Sunday. Signed on Sunday by the Steelers was running back Pete Guerriero, it was announced today. An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Monmouth University, Guerriero...
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Raiders Sign RB Darius Jackson

The Raiders have signed RB Darius Jackson to a contract, per his agent. Las Vegas has been having some COVID-19 issues at running back, so Jackson provides some additional depth. Jackson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. Dallas waived him towards the end of...
NFLwcn247.com

AP source: Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to 3-year extension

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that the Cleveland Browns have agreed with running back Nick Chubb on three-year, $36.6 million contract extension. Chubb has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years. He's guaranteed $20 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Chubb was entering his final year under contract with Cleveland, which drafted him in the second round from Georgia in 2018. He rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury.
NFLFrankfort Times

Cardinals re-sign veteran DL Corey Peters to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. A three-time captain for the Cardinals, Peters has been an anchor in the middle of the team's defensive line for the past five seasons. The 11-year veteran played nine games last year before a knee injury forced him onto the injured reserve list.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Panthers Sign RB Rod Smith

Thursday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of running back Rod Smith. Smith spent parts of four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys where he split time at running back and full back. He totaled 359 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries and also caught 30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants add to RB room with signing of Alfred Morris

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants have returned veteran running back Alfred Morris on a new contract. Morris played nine games for the Giants in 2020 and rushed for 238 yards and one touchdown in the process. Giants have re-signed veteran running back Alfred Morris. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August...
Oregon State247Sports

'23 RB Kamron Taylor excited by offer from Oregon

Oro Grande (Calif.) Riverside Prep junior running back Kamron Taylor was one of the standouts at Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp over the weekend and walked away with a scholarship offer from the Ducks. Taylor is one of the top backs in the West Coast '23 class. He’s currently rated...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers RB Patrick Taylor, Jr. begins practicing, no longer on PUP list

For the first time in his NFL career, Patrick Taylor, Jr. has gone through a training camp practice. After completing his college football career at the University of Memphis, Taylor went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. However, Taylor spent his entire rookie campaign on the Non-Football Injury list due to an injury he suffered during his senior year. As a result, he did not participate at all in last year’s training camp.
NFLcleveland19.com

Browns RB Nick Chubb on new contract: “I’m in a blessed place”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of injury misery in college, Nick Chubb is getting paid. The Browns running back, a second-round pick out of Georgia due to knee injuries, has officially agreed to a 3-year contract with Cleveland that includes $30 million guaranteed. Chubb talked about the new deal...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

UPDATE: Cards re-sign Corey Peters

The Arizona Cardinals could be on the verge of bringing back one of their more productive players of the past half decade. Former team captain Corey Peters was in the house on Monday for a work out seemingly spurred by the sudden absence of one Jordan Phillips. Peters, who was...
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Corey Peters works out, signs with Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals worked out a familiar face on Monday, and then quickly brought him back. Ahead of the team’s Monday edition of training camp, former Cardinals defensive tackle and current free agent Corey Peters worked out with the team. After NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Peters is expected to re-join his team on a one-year deal, the Cardinals later announced the official news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy