GRAND FORKS — Chris Edmonds first heard an Air Force drone had crashed into his barley field about two hours after it happened. The 55-year-old who, coincidentally, handles on-the-ground logistics for U.S. Customs and Border Protection drone flights at Grand Forks Air Force Base, was working at the airbase around 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, when he heard about the crash. He leases the field from Jay Landis, a Larimore-area resident, who called around 9:30 a.m. to say that it was Edmonds’ field into which the drone crashed. Air Force public affairs claimed the crash happened around 7 a.m. in a field about 4 miles north of the base.