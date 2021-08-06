12-year-old girl becomes first 'non-fishing' shark bite victim in Maryland history, state says
A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl received 42 stitches in her leg after wildlife officials said she was likely bitten by a sandbar shark while in the water in Ocean City, Md. It marks the first time the state has recorded a "near-shore" shark incident involving someone who was not fishing, according to officials with the Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.www.chron.com
