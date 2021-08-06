Northwest ISD now offering free meals to all K-8 students

Northwest ISD announced Friday that it will offer free meals to all students in elementary and middle school students, reversing course from its plan just earlier this week. The United States Department of Agriculture approved universal free breakfast and lunch to all children throughout the United States until the end of the 2021-2022 school year, an extension of the decision it made last year due to the pandemic. Typically, families would have to apply for free or reduced meals in the National School Lunch Program for their students, and their eligibility depending on their family’s income.