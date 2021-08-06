Cancel
Adopt-A-Road Appreciation

Santa Maria, California
 5 days ago

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be presenting a Certificate of Appreciation to the volunteers of the City’s litter mitigation program, Adopt-A-Road, on Tuesday, August 10th during the Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting.

Since 2017, the group of volunteers has completed more than 948 hours of service and has continuously maintained over 3 miles of roadway and over 4 acres of City Parks.

  • The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley has been a volunteer since September of 2017 and has completed over 154 hours of service and maintained 0.64 miles of City blocks.
  • Dottie Lyons has been a volunteer since January 2017 and has completed over 108 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of City blocks.
  • JD Humann Landscaping has been a volunteer since November 2016 and has completed over 189 hours of service and maintained 0.45 miles of City blocks.
  • Minerva Club has been a volunteer since January 2017 and has completed over 182 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of City blocks.
  • Rotary Club of Santa Maria has been a member since June 2017 and has completed over 168 hours of service and maintained 4.03 acres of park at Buena Vista Park.
  • Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club has been a member since November 2017 and has completed over 147 hours of service and maintained 0.44 miles of City blocks.

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

#Buena Vista Park#Volunteers#Santa Maria#Lions Club#The Democratic Club#Jd Humann Landscaping#Minerva Club
