Adopt-A-Road Appreciation
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be presenting a Certificate of Appreciation to the volunteers of the City’s litter mitigation program, Adopt-A-Road, on Tuesday, August 10th during the Recreation and Parks Commission Meeting.
Since 2017, the group of volunteers has completed more than 948 hours of service and has continuously maintained over 3 miles of roadway and over 4 acres of City Parks.
- The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley has been a volunteer since September of 2017 and has completed over 154 hours of service and maintained 0.64 miles of City blocks.
- Dottie Lyons has been a volunteer since January 2017 and has completed over 108 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of City blocks.
- JD Humann Landscaping has been a volunteer since November 2016 and has completed over 189 hours of service and maintained 0.45 miles of City blocks.
- Minerva Club has been a volunteer since January 2017 and has completed over 182 hours of service and maintained 0.92 miles of City blocks.
- Rotary Club of Santa Maria has been a member since June 2017 and has completed over 168 hours of service and maintained 4.03 acres of park at Buena Vista Park.
- Santa Maria Noontime Lions Club has been a member since November 2017 and has completed over 147 hours of service and maintained 0.44 miles of City blocks.
