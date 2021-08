Q: My child is only 14 years old, but I already realize he will not be able to live with me forever. How do I plan for his future housing options?. A: I commend you on thinking about where your child may live in the future. We still find that 70% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live with an aging parent. This situation makes it quite stressful on the parent, but it also places stress on other family members who then need to step in and make decisions about what will happen next. Congratulations on thinking ahead!