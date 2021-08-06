Michigan debuts new defensive position in 2021 roster update

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It's no secret that the Michigan football team's defense was going to look different in 2021 than it did in 2020. With the change at defensive coordinator from Don Brown to Mike Macdonald in the offseason, it had become clear throughout spring practices that the Wolverines would be switching to some semblance of a 3-4 defense, with a beefier defensive line and EDGE defenders switching from down linemen to a more hybrid end-outside linebacker role.