‘Modern Love’ Showrunner John Carney Previews ‘Heartfelt’ Season 2 Episodes

Modern Love is back for season 2 and the same magic that made season 1 a hit is not just present in season 2, it seems to have become the standard for these stories that could be about you, or me, because even if we’ve never been in those exact situations, we recognize the emotions. After a very hard year, with very little in the way of physical contact, Modern Love season 2 is the equivalent of a warm hug made TV show, and after all the solitude, it means so much more than it did before.