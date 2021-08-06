Cancel
Presidential Election

Is Biden Screwing This Up?

By Hannah Murphy
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Raad has spent this year assessing every climate action the Biden administration has taken — from the first reveal of Biden’s climate plan last summer, to the executive actions on Inauguration Day, to the unprecedented climate-crucial infrastructure package now inching through Congress. But if you ask Raad, the executive director of the climate policy group Evergreen Action, to assess the president’s first six months in office, he’s reluctant to do it. “If I had to give a grade,” Raad says, “it would be an ‘Incomplete.'”

www.thetelegraph.com

Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what it means for you

Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning, after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the Senate and the White House. The bill was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic. "We're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade," Biden said, following the Senate vote, "that I truly believe will transform America."
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Biden’s Expansive Economic Agenda Set for Senate Endorsement (1)

President Joe Biden ’s big plans for the U.S. economy are on the verge of passing their first major legislative tests in the Senate, leaving their future to intra-party struggles between Democratic progressives and moderates. A broad group of Democratic and Republican senators is prepared to place a bipartisan stamp...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Biden’s trillions-dollar agenda is staggeringly irresponsible

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

The ominous reason why Republican opposition to Biden's infrastructure spending crumbled

With surprising haste for the U.S. Senate, the Democratic majority passed a $3.5 trillion blueprint for a budget reconciliation bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just after passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And Democrats could not be more excited, as the blueprint covers a whole host of long-standing priorities, from fighting climate change to creating universal prekindergarten. The blueprint was largely written by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who released a statement calling it "the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s."
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion Biden agenda blueprint

Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal...
PoliticsWashington Times

DeSantis is standing up to Biden and his political weenies

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The word ” weenie ” is the modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

COVID catches up to Biden

President Biden's job approval ratings are slipping for the first time as the pandemic, thought to be vanquished by the vaccines, comes roaring back. A Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday found 47 percent of registered voters approved of the job Biden was doing, good for a 3-point net approval rating. He did a little better in an Economist/YouGov survey, but was still at just 49 percent approval. A Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted late last month is the most recent to have him above 50 percent.
ImmigrationSFGate

Lifted House liberals look to keep up pressure on Biden

WASHINGTON - House liberals buoyed by their successful push to get a moratorium on evictions extended said they plan to keep pressuring the Biden administration to chart a leftward course while vowing to hold party leaders to their promise to move an infrastructure plan only if it is accompanied by trillions of dollars in new social-safety-net spending.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Ex-ICE official: ‘We’re pretty much screwed’ by Biden’s border policy

A retired top Immigration and Customs Enforcement official has announced he ​left the federal agency out of frustration over how the Biden administration’s border policies were jeopardizing national security — adding, “we’re pretty much screwed as a country.”. Thomas Feeley, the former director for ICE in New York State, ​said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

To save democracy, Biden and the Democrats must stand up to "wealth supremacists"

You'd think President Biden and the Democratic Party leadership would do everything in their power to stop Republicans from undermining democracy. So far this year, the GOP has passed roughly 30 laws in states across the country that will make voting harder, especially in Black and Latino communities. With Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Republicans are stoking white people's fears that a growing nonwhite population will usurp their dominance.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Biden steps up efforts to fight virus surge fueled by Delta variant

President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up actions to combat the spread of Covid-19's surging Delta variant, asking every US federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated or wear masks and be tested. Those who do not declare they are fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job regardless of location, physically distance from co-workers, and be tested either once or twice a week.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

Biden Praises Senate Vote on Key Piece of His Economic Agenda

WHITE HOUSE - "Today, we proved that democracy can still work," U.S. President Joe Biden said after senators from both parties came together to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The 69-30 Senate vote sends the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration next month. House passage is less...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails bipartisan Senate vote in victory lap speech

President Biden on Tuesday extolled the virtues of bipartisanship, declaring the concept is not dead after 19 Republicans joined Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the Senate. "This is transformational. I know compromise is hard for both sides. But it’s important, it’s necessary for democracy to be...
Presidential ElectionLaredo Morning Times

As Senate debates Dems' $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their expansive $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs toward Senate passage Tuesday, as Republicans unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. Congressional approval of the budget resolution, which seems assured,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.

