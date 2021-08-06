Book World: The conference that brought together Marie Curie and Albert Einstein

Saul Teukolsky (PhD ’74), the Robinson Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech, has been awarded the 2021 Dirac Medal and Prize of the International Center for Theoretical Physics for his contributions in predicting the properties of gravitational waves that emerge from the collisions of black holes. He is receiving the prize jointly with Alessandra Buonanno of the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Germany; Thibault Damour of the Institute of Advanced Scientific Studies in France; and Frans Pretorius of Princeton University in New Jersey. Together, the researchers’ contributions provided the theoretical underpinnings for LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory) to make the first direct detection of gravitational waves in 2015.