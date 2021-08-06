Cancel
MLB

FanPost Friday: Is this Kyle Seager’s last ride with the Seattle Mariners?

By sanford_and_son
Lookout Landing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Seattle Mariners fan in their right mind would consider us a “lucky” or “blessed” fanbase. Despite that, we have had many things to be thankful for as fans, even during this prolonged postseason drought. I would argue that many folks have, at one time or another, taken Kyle Seager for granted as the everyday third baseman. I definitely have at times. Sometimes when a reliably productive player’s name is written in pen on the scorecard for so many seasons in a row, you tend to shift your focus onto all other deficits in the lineup when the team isn’t playing well. But, through the ups and downs of the last 10 seasons, Kyle Seager has been holding down the hot corner and reliably posting good-to-excellent fWAR totals, with an average of 3.4 fWAR over those 10 seasons and career-highs of 5.2 fWAR in 2014 and 2016.

Kyle Seager
#Fanpost#The Seattle Mariners#The Houston Astros#The Oakland Athletics#Angels
