Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit Lakes, MN

Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic Launches Reach Out and Read Program for Young Children

midwestmedicaledition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic recently launched the Reach Out and Read program to children under five coming in for an annual wellness visit. Reach Out and Read works with pediatricians and family medicine specialists to provide developmentally appropriate books and coaching to help families with young children make reading out loud together a part of their daily routine.

www.midwestmedicaledition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Detroit Lakes, MN
Health
Detroit Lakes, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Md#The Reach Out And Read#The Sanford Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy