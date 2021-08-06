Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic Launches Reach Out and Read Program for Young Children
Sanford Health Detroit Lakes Clinic recently launched the Reach Out and Read program to children under five coming in for an annual wellness visit. Reach Out and Read works with pediatricians and family medicine specialists to provide developmentally appropriate books and coaching to help families with young children make reading out loud together a part of their daily routine.www.midwestmedicaledition.com
