Do players need to purchase a subscription to Xbox Live in order to access a free-to-play game like Splitgate?. Splitgate is the latest breakout star the sci-fi competitive multiplayer online shooter genre. Players need to take advantage of unique map circumstances such as portals to deliver complicated yet thrilling killing maneuvers against their opponents. It recently exploded in popularity, with players flocking to the game in droves thanks to its combination of fun and challenging gameplay aspects. Better yet: developer 1047 Games has decreed the game will be free-to-play across all platforms it can be purchased for.