Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

GWAR Documentary To Debut At This Year’s FANTASTIC FEST

wesb.com
 5 days ago

“This Is GWAR”, the powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years, will premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The documentary contains interviews with the GWAR bandmembers, both past and present, as well as other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennnon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry, including never-before-seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.

wesb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Blair
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Alex Winter
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Ethan Embry
Person
Dave Brockie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Fest#The Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
TV & VideosABC News

'Jeopardy!' names Mike Richards as new permanent host

Nearly a year after Alex Trebek's death, "Jeopardy!" finally has a new permanent host. Executive producer Mike Richards, who guest hosted this year from Feb. 22 through March 5, will take over the reigns as host beginning at the start of the show's 38th season later this year. "I am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy