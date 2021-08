MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the last day of orientation welcomes new students to the University of South Alabama -- the effort to get students and staff vaccinated is ongoing. "Obviously we would love to reach 80%-to-90%, but realistically -- whatever we can get. The more the better," said Ryan Ferguson, University of South Alabama Director of Student Health. "The vaccine has been shown to work. It may not prevent you from getting COVID, but it's been shown to give you a greater chance of not having to be hospitalized or death."