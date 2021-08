As a result of very modest vaccination rates and lifted restrictions, COVID infection rates and hospitalizations are rising. We understand that the restrictions were lifted for good reason and we too welcomed those changes. What was not expected were the modest numbers of our friends and neighbors who would be vaccinated. We know that the vaccines work and we continue to offer them to our caregivers and our community. Yesterday alone at Coffee Regional Medical Center we gave 104 vaccines and we have administered a total of 8,500 vaccines since they became available last December. These numbers are for CRMC only and do not include our community partners and the Coffee County Health Department. We are proud to share that our physicians believe in and support the COVID-19 vaccines: 95% of our medical staff members at CRMC have been vaccinated!