Get to Know Samantha Malone
Hello world! (Or, at least, hello prospective student who's trying to learn more about Booth!) I'm Samantha Malone, a rising second year originally from the Bay Area. I did my undergrad at Santa Clara University, studying business and graduating a year ahead of schedule while working and commuting to school (yes, I was that nerd). I cut my teeth at Apple doing change management for their Global Finance Projects before following our senior director to GoDaddy, where we built our new project management organization from the ground up. I was a shameless Californian who had never seen winter and didn't know many working professionals outside of the Bay's tech industry. I couldn't picture myself anywhere else, let alone snowy, quant-oriented Chicago Booth.
