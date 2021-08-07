Get to Know Samantha Malone

Howdy! My name is Cooper, and I am a rising second year MBA student at Booth. I’m (obviously) from Texas, where I spent my whole life before moving to Chicago for business school last summer. I have had an amazing time at Booth so far, and I look forward to sharing my experiences with y’all through The Booth Experience (TBE) this upcoming year. In addition to being a member of the TBE team, I am a co-chair of both the Investment Banking Group and the Booth Boxing Club. Fun fact: Before coming to Booth, I had never banked or boxed. The key takeaway here is that you can be anything you want to be at Booth!