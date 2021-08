Last week’s confirmation of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic was the first in the Western Hemisphere in 40 years. U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom says that while the ASF findings are very concerning, the U.S. industry is well-prepared for these situations and extensive safeguards are in place to protect the health of the U.S. swine herd. He notes that the DR is an outstanding market for U.S. pork and he does not expect ASF to slow U.S. exports.