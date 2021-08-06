Pokemon’s 25th anniversary continues with Red and Blue music EPs plus new artists announced

The beloved bicycle from Pokemon Red and Blue is being made real by the Pokemon Company, but you wouldn't want to count on it for your daily commute. The distinctive green and yellow bike (as depicted in the art for the games, its virtual version was various shades of grey just like everything else on Game Boy) was brought to life by the Pokemon Company in celebration of the Poke Times Twitter account surpassing 1 million followers. As spotted and translated by Kotaku, it's set to be given away to the winner of a Twitter contest, though only residents of Japan are eligible to participate. The bike costs 1 million Poke Dollars in Pokemon Red and Blue, so it really is a steal if you think about it.