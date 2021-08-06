Pokemon’s 25th anniversary continues with Red and Blue music EPs plus new artists announced
Today, The Pokémon Company International and Universal Music Group announced Pokémon 25: The Red EP and Pokémon 25: The Blue EP as part of P25 Music, celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. These two EPs reflect the longstanding tradition of dual releases for the core Pokémon video game series, with each featuring nuanced differences from the other, paying homage to the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue video games. The Red EP launches today featuring new artists to the P25 Music program including Vince Staples and Cyn, as well as previously announced artist, Mabel. Pokémon 25: The Blue EPwill follow later this month and will feature remixes of The Red EP songs by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist ZHU.mynintendonews.com
