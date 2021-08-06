Cancel
Take a Look at the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Merchandise!

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2021) – For 50 years, no trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has been complete without bringing home a treasured souvenir – a special something that told everyone, “I went to Disney World!” Now, as the resort gears up for its 50th anniversary, guests will soon discover a plethora of new merchandise collections launching as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month extravaganza that begins Oct.

