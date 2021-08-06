Cancel
Coronado, CA

Pickleball In Coronado … What’s The Big Dill?

By Ken Bryan
coronadonewsca.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been called the fastest growing sport in America for the last few decades. It’s easy to learn, easy to play at all ages and it’s kind of a big deal in Coronado. Pickleball is a cross between tennis, racquetball, and badminton, played on a hard court 44 feet by 20 feet wide. The sport was invented by three fathers in the summer of 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington. When they could not find the shuttlecocks for their children to play badminton, they improvised with a battered old wiffleball and Pickleball (named after their dog Pickles) was born. The sport has grown nationally and internationally ever since and today it is estimated that over 3 million people play regularly.

